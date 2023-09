WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in north Wichita Sunday afternoon has left a victim seriously injured.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call just after 4:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 900 block of N. Minnesota St.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the victim has serious to critical injuries.

KSN is at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.