One killed in shooting, car crash in east Wichita in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln St., near Governeour (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –The Wichita Police Department says a suspect in an east Wichita deadly shooting Friday has been arrested.

A 24-year-old Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of felony murder and discharge into an occupied vehicle Saturday.

According to the WPD, officers were dispatched at 2:18 p.m. to a shooting and crash in the area of 7000 E. Lincoln.

Upon arrival, they found 49-year-old Chris Baker, of Wichita, with a gunshot wound inside a red GMC Yukon that had hit a building.

The WPD says life-saving measures were attempted, but Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators worked diligently on this case through the evening hours and were able

to determine that [the suspect] was the shooter,” the WPD said. “Efforts were put into place, and officers and investigators did not rest until [the suspect] was apprehended for this violent crime.”

The alleged suspect was found and arrested without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

The WPD is asking anyone who has information on this case to please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.