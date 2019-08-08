Wichita Police say “tips from the community help them most in finding missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police say they rely on tips from the community to help find missing people.

Earlier this week, officers said a tip led them to find a woman with dementia who was severely dehydrated and had wandered off from where her vehicle was parked.

Police said while information from family members is vital, public tips are called in just as often.

“When we have an adult who is elderly and perhaps developed some type of mental health disorder or is dealing with a mental health crisis and is missing, that we can get them home safely to their family,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police.