WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 6-year-old Jay’cee Fields.
Fields was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of West Central Ave.
Fields was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat on it, blue jeans, and has her hair in ponytails.
She is described as 4 feet tall and thin. If you see her or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.
