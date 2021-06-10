Wichita police seek help finding man missing since May

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a 53-year-old man.

Darren Walker was last seen on May 20 at his home in the 400 block of W. Central. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with green eyes and white hair.

Walker was recently released from the hospital for cancer treatment and needs continual assistance and medical supplies to treat his surgery.

If you know the whereabouts of Darren or see him, please call 911 immediately, or if you have information for investigators, you can call Detective Donnie Moore at 316-268-4114.

