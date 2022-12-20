Zandra Adams (Photo provided by the Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

The WPD says 63-year-old Zandra Adams has health issues that could put her at risk. She walked away from her home near 45th Street South and Charles Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Adams is five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a black hoodie, a dark green sweatshirt, and a black vest. Additionally, she was carrying a burgundy or maroon backpack.

If you see Adams, call 911.