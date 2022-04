WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are asking for the community’s help to find two missing persons.



23-year-old Niisha Gilbert and her two-year-old son, Zachariah. The were last seen 4:40 p.m. Friday when Gilbert picked up her son from day care.

https://twitter.com/WichitaPolice/status/1510095150512488452/photo/1

They’re believed to have been in a gray 2000 Mitsubishi Galant with a license plate 016PXP.



If you see Gilbert or her son or know where they are you are asked to call 911.