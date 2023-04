WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating two lost juveniles Saturday afternoon. They have since been located.

Police were looking for two boys, ages 13-year-old and 16-year-old.

They were last seen on foot in the 1100 block of N. Emporia Ave. at 10 a.m. This is near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway Avenue.

The boys were located safe as of 2:30 p.m.