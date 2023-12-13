WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday talked about the formation of the Advanced Law Enforcement Response Team or “ALERT.”

The ALERT team is made up of investigators from the police department and sheriff’s office. They will ensure that protocols are in place to conduct an independent and transparent investigation when an officer on duty is involved in a critical incident. The ALERT team has already been used in two previous officer-involved shootings. The one near Menards in November and on East Gilbert back on Dec. 3.

“We understand that it is impossible to foresee every conceivable circumstance, but our protocol and procedures aim to incorporate industry best standards and practice,” said Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan. “This will ensure that transparent and open communication is critical in maintaining public trust between law enforcement and the community so that there is no conflict of interest.”

The team was trained through classes from the Association of Force Investigators.