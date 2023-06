WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help locating 13-year-old Arrieanna Portlock.

She was last seen in the 1500 block of N. Dellrose at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Arrieanna was last seen wearing light-colored jeans and a gray jacket.

If you know her whereabouts, contact 911.