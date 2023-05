WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking for a missing man with dementia.

Anthony “Tony” Martinez, 68, was last seen in the 1100 block of N. Dellrose on Thursday night.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Tony was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a dirty white KU baseball hat.

If you know the whereabouts of Tony, please call 911 immediately.