Wichita police seek teens in connection to roman candle attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is seeking several teenagers after they allegedly attacked two men who were fishing on the Arkansas River.

It happened on Aug. 22. Police said the two teenage boys began lighting and shooting roman candles at the men, while a teenage girl filmed the incident on a cell phone.

The third suspect then physically assaulted one of the men, causing injuries to his head and elbow. The teenagers then left the area to the north.

If you know the identity of the suspects, or you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.