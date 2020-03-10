Update: Police locate runaway girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has located two runaway girls.
Luxury Patterson and Celebrity Patterson were last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after willfully leaving their home in the 800 block of West 26th Street South.
They are described as 4 feet 8 inches tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. One was wearing a tie-dye sweater and the other a neon-green sweater.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
