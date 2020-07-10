Wichita police: Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man

Richard Plush (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 75-year-old Richard Plush. Plush has been diagnosed with dementia.

He was last seen leaving the Marigold Hotel in the 2400 block of North Ridge Road at approximately 2 a.m. He is believed to be traveling in a White 2012 Chevy Equinox bearing Kansas tag 778JCZ.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, 170 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white undershirt, blue jeans, blue sketches, and white socks.

If you know the whereabouts of Richard, see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

