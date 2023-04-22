WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say someone is impersonating the department on TikTok.

Someone created a TikTok page that has several of the department’s videos posted to it. 1,968 people are following the fake account, which has over 35,000 likes.

The profile page includes a link to the online retailer Temu. Temu is an American company that is a subsidiary of a Chinese company.

They sell extremely low-priced products that are likely made by forced labor. The department has reported the issue to TikTok and hopes it will be taken down soon.

They want to make sure the public knows they do not have a TikTok page.