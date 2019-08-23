Wichita police start swatting alert system

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has launched a swatting alert system that can be used by anyone concerned they may be a victim of a swatting attack.

In a news release, officer Paul Cruz said anyone can be the target of swatting, but victims are typically associated with the tech industry, video game industry or the online broadcasting community.

The Wichita Police Department and 911 have partnered together to provide a method for residents who are concerned they may become a victim of a swatting attack to communicate their concerns with first responders.

“This alert would not minimize or slow emergency services but rather would create awareness for officers responding to potential swatting incidents,” the release said.

The system will give citizens the ability to create an alert for their address, which would be accessible to responding officers.

Citizens can complete an online request form at wichita.gov or by visiting any police station in their area.

LATEST STORIES: