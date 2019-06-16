Wichita police still searching for hit-and-run driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are still on the hunt for a suspect who drove their vehicle over a 36-year-old mother in west Wichita early Saturday morning.

911 received a call from a witness around 1 a.m. who claimed to see a woman lying in the street near the intersection of Harry and Martinson Street.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Lilly Nulick, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition suffering head trauma, broken ribs, and significant bleeding.

Nulick is currently on life support in a Wichita hospital.

An eyewitness was able to give police a vague description of the vehicle observed during the stormy incident. Police are looking for a “dark blue car” that is “possibly a Dodge Charger” or a similar body style.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.