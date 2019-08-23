Wichita police teams up with MADD for Saturation Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is teaming up with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) for the first Saturation Saturday.

The event takes place on August 24, the Saturday before Labor Day weekend. It coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from August 14 through September 2.

Wichita police said there will be an increased presence of officers conducting traffic stops on possible impaired drivers and drivers violating seat belt or child restraint laws. Police did not give a specific location and said the patrols will happen throughout the city.

The enforcement is being funded through Kansas State STEP grants.

Police encourage everyone to wear seat belts, and if you are out drinking, police ask that you use Uber and Lyft or find a designated driver.

