WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More officers will be out on the streets in Wichita this weekend.

Wichita Police Department is conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol. Extra officers will be out specifically looking for drunk or impaired drivers on Wichita streets.

“Everyday officers work hard to remove impaired drivers from the city streets,” said WPD in a Facebook post. “As always, if you plan to go out then you should have a plan to get home without driving impaired. Drive safely, Wichita.”

The operation will take place on Saturday. The patrols will be conducted across the city, not concentrated on one specific location.