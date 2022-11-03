WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department’s Broadway Corridor Team announced they are teaming with Bike Walk Wichita to distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway on Friday, Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Friday, Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m.

It is the fourth consecutive year the department and Bike Walk Wichita have collaborated in distributing bike lights at the time of the fall time change from daylight saving time.

Bike Walk Wichita has received a generous grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to distribute lights and reflectors to bicyclists who do not have them. The organization uses the grant to purchase lights and reflectors that it regularly distributes to cyclists through its various programs.

Kansas law requires that anyone riding a bicycle at night must have at least a front light and a rear reflector.

Dayylight saving time will begin on Sunday, Nov. 6.