WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police will hold a security event in light of recent Kia thefts in the area. The WPD has seen a recent rise in thefts involving models from 2011-2021.

The event will happen on Nov. 11 at Midwest Kia at 8725 W. Kellogg. The hours for the event will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The department will be there along with service technicians who will be installing Kia’s free anti-theft software upgrade.

The upgrade is designed to “restrict the operation of the vehicle’s ignition system” to deter theft attempts. The upgrade takes as little as 30 minutes.

Free steering wheel locks will be provided.

If your vehicle is impacted, call Midwest Kia at 316-652-2120 to schedule an appointment for your free upgrade.