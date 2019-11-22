Wichita police use red ribbons to remember those injured or killed in DUI accidents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday travel season is kicking into full gear, law enforcement wants to make sure you make it to your destination safely.

The Wichita Police Department tied red ribbons on their cars and motorcycles. Each of the 300 ribbons has the name of someone injured or killed in a DUI crash.

“Driving impaired is just not ok. and you’re putting your own life in danger when you do it,” said Whitney Kallenbach, DUI Victims Center of Kansas. “You’re putting other people’s lives in danger when you do it, and innocent people’s lives, too, have been taken from this just like my father.”

Other area law enforcement will be tying ribbons to their cars in the next couple of days.