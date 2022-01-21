Wichita police warning residents of fake calls involving sex crime investigations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is warning residents of fake calls telling citizens they are being investigated by the National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit regarding sex trafficking or other sex crimes.

The caller is threatening arrest and asking for as much as $5,000. The caller is also saying they will have to go to court.

The department says they will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and call city hall yourself at 316-268-4111. The department said the number is answered at all times.

If you have any information about those responsible for this type of activity, please call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.