Wichita police warns of department impersonation scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -The Wichita Police Department has learned of a phone impersonation scam involving the department.

A Wichita Police Department sergeant was contacted by a citizen who had received a voicemail stating to call a specific sergeant about an ongoing civil issue. The call came from the number (316) 202-8101. When calling the number back, the recording states it is the WPD and lists numbers to push for different sections. The number and message is not associated with the WPD and is a scam.

If you have any questions about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD, then you can call City Hall at (316) 268-4111 which is answered at all times. Here is a list of other valid WPD numbers:

  • WPD Investigations – (316) 268-4407
  • Patrol North Police Station – (316) 350-3400
  • Patrol South Police Station – (316) 350-3440
  • Patrol West Police Station – (316) 350-3420
  • Patrol East Police Station – (316) 350-3460

WPD will continue to investigate the scam phone number and if you have any information about those responsible for this scam, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

