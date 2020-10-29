Wichita police working to raise awareness for suicide after numbers sky-rocket

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police describe the latest suicide numbers as alarming after data sees a nearly 200% increase compared to last year.

Officers said so far this year, there have been 70 suicides in Wichita and a majority of suicides attempts are with firearms.

Police are now working with community leaders and local advocates to raise awareness hoping to curb the data.

Officers said isolation because of the pandemic, job lob, financial struggles, and other stressors are what they think are playing a role in the increase.

“It’s very alarming for the police department, and we care about our community,” said officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department. “I think the most important thing that we as a department and community that we can do is raise the awareness of suicide.”

Police said there are signs such as drastic changes in behavior, a loved one giving away items they cherish or a sudden loss of interest in activities and hobbies could be signs that someone needs help.

Police are urging people to open up the conversation.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about it,” said James Hook with the Wichita Police Department. “Suicide can be uncomfortable. A lot of people almost shy away from it, they’re afraid to bring it up. You’re not going to put that thought in somebody’s head. That’s kind of a myth and misconception.”

There are several hotlines and even local virtual support groups available if you or someone you know needs help.

For the COMCARE Hotline, call 316-660-7500.

For the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, call 1-800-273-8255.

Both hotlines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To find more local resources or support groups, click here.

