WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police wrote 143 tickets during an enforcement operation on Kellogg.

The enforcement took place on Tuesday. Police said the highest speed clocked was 92 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Police said the traffic bureau continues focusing on high-accident locations to reduce speed-related crashes and fatalities on Kellogg and surrounding areas.

Wichita has had 26 fatal crashes this year. Last year, at this time, Wichita was at 15 vehicle fatalities.