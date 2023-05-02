WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jumping in a Wichita pool this summer may depend on whether the City of Wichita finds enough lifeguards.

The City’s aquatics supervisor Joe Martin said workers are getting the pools ready and repairing any vandalism. They have already filled at least one pool and plan to have all six pools ready by opening day, May 29, Memorial Day.

But he needs to hire 40 more lifeguards.

“That’s kind of the critical component to us even being able to open our facilities and operate them for a full day,” Martin said. “If we don’t hit that minimum, we are looking at either closures for open swim or rolling closures.”

He said anyone aged 15 and up can apply. Pay starts at $12 an hour. The City will train them.

“We do provide all the certifications free of charge for those that are looking to work for us,” Martin said.

The training includes emergency management, CPR, first aid, and AEDs (automated external defibrillators).

Martin hopes to prevent any more vandalism with new security cameras being put in place.

“It’ll be able to detect when somebody approaches or somebody is inside of a designated area that they shouldn’t be in.”

To apply for a job or find the swimming pool or splash pad closest to you, click here.