Wichita pools open for summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita opened its pools for the summer.

Staff expect hundreds to head out to the pools and are stressing pool safety.

“It’s so important to us,” said Brian Hill, City of Wichita aquatics director.

Hill said every pool has rules to ensure safety, such as no diving or running.

In addition, every pool is staffed with six to ten lifeguards.

“We do classes. Our lifeguards are Red Cross certified,” explained Hill. “We’ve just finished the last couple of weekends of doing training for new staff. Then re-certification for staff that are coming back to us.”

The safety training doesn’t end there.

“Everyday we do Emergency Action Preparedness — going over plans, going over safety, practicing our drills,” said the director.

The pool staff also monitor the water and air temperature. Both need to be at least 70 degrees for the pools to open.

“We’re always watching it,” Hill said. “We need to make sure the weather hits those marks but as long as we’re there, we’re ready to open.”

Staff said parents and kids also play a role in pool safety.

“We always say that lifeguards are the last line of defense. Parents are the first,” Hill said.

Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind at the pool:

Stay hydrated to avoid overheating

Take swim lessons. If your child doesn’t know how to swim, keep them nearby.

Supervise your child — know where they are and what they are doing

With severe weather in the forecast, pool openings can be delayed. Stay up to date by checking the City of Wichita’s Park and Recreation Facebook page.