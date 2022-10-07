WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Postcard Club hosted its 44th Annual Show and Sale.

The event was held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the All Saints Catholic School’s gym, 3313 E. Grand St.

“Over 25 dealers from across the country will bring hundreds of thousands of postcards for collectors to browse, covering literally every topic and subject imaginable,” the Wichita Postcard Club said. “From outhouses to the White House, everything has been depicted on a postcard.”

According to the Wichita Postcard Club, postcard collecting started when the divided back postcard, half for the message and the other half for the address, was authorized by Congress in 1907. The penny postcard, costing one cent to mail, became a huge fad of the day with over 677 million postcards mailed in a years time, all while the entire U.S. population was at 89 million. That number does not even account for the additional millions bought and kept that were not mailed.

Courtesy: Wichita Postcard Club Courtesy: Wichita Postcard Club

Behind stamps and coins, the Wichita Postcard Club says postcard collecting is the third most collected.

Many years ago, Hal Ottaway with the Wichita Postcard Club was sharing a book published of postcards at the Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

His audience was filled with postcard collectors who decided to start the Wichita Postcard Club and brought the group to host a postcard show.

“Our first show was at the old Ramada Inn out on East Kellogg. It was very popular people came and it was exciting,” said Hal Ottaway, Wichita Postcard Show chairman.

The show has grown over the years and switched to the All Saints Catholic Elementary School gym after the first year.

Dealers and collectors from all over visit the show each year.

“Everything that has ever happened in America is on postcards, the good, bad, and the ugly,” said Douglas Wayne, postcard collector and dealer from California.

Wayne has collected postcards since he was eight years old.

He likes to find all kinds of postcards, from photographs to prints showing everything from states, towns, history, and more.

Wayne said postcard collecting is not like any other collecting hobby, such as stamps or baseball cards where you know what is out there.

“Postcard collectors like the thrill of the hunt. Cause they will always find things and see things that they have not seen before,” said Wayne.

The 44th Annual Wichita Postcard Club Show and Sale is family-friendly and free to the public.

Dealers will offer free appraisals of purchased postcards.

For more information, email Philip McDaniels at hapenks@yahoo.com.