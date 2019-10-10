Wichita prepares a new salt storage facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While snow is not expected to fall in Wichita the city is gearing up for it.

Crews are working on another salt storage facility. The building will house 100-percent salt and could be used in case of emergencies.

“If during the winter we’re having trouble getting resupplied with the salt we have control of our own reserves,” said Joe Pajor, Public Works and Utilities. “We can take those salt reserves out, mix them with the sand and have additional salt-sand mixed to deploy

The storage facility is being paid for through the capitol improvement budget.