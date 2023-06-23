Police investigate a shooting that happened during a reenactment at Old Cowtown Museum, Sept. 18, 2020. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council is considering paying $500,000 to settle a claim over a shooting that injured a man at Old Cowtown Museum in 2020.

During a Roaring ’20s event on Sept. 18, 2020, reenactors portraying police and bootleggers staged a shootout around 9 p.m. Shotgun pellets hit a 24-year-old reenactor in the head, face and upper body. The victim had surgery and survived.

The man who fired the shot was accused of using live ammunition and was charged with aggravated battery. He pleaded no contest and was given probation.

On Tuesday, June 27, The Wichita City Council will take up the issue of the $500,000 settlement.

The City’s Law Department is recommending the settlement “due to the uncertainty and risk of an adverse judgment at trial.”

City Staff is also recommending the councilmembers approve the settlement.