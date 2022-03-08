WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Catholic priest who has been under investigation since November has been reinstated to public ministry.

Back in November, the diocese placed the Rev. Michael Schemm, Church of the Resurrection, on administrative leave following the allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. According to the diocese, Bishop Carl Kemme announced Schemm’s leave came after an initial review by the Diocesan Review Board, which recommended the leave, while a full investigation was conducted.

The Rev. Michael Schemm (Courtesy Catholic Diocese of Wichita)

In January, District Attorney Marc Bennett announced he will not charge Schemm because the statute of limitations does not allow it. At the time, the Diocese of Wichita said it was finishing its own investigation.

On Tuesday, the Diocese sent KSN this statement from Bishop Carl Kemme:

“Today, Rev. Michael Schemm was reinstated to public ministry in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

“In October of last year, the diocese received an allegation that Father Schemm, pastor at Church of

the Resurrection, sexually abused a minor in the 1990s. Rev. Schemm denied the allegation and was

placed on administrative leave of absence pending investigation.

“In accordance with our protocols, the diocese notified the district attorney. Ultimately, the district

attorney elected not to further pursue the matter based on his conclusion that “the prosecution of any

alleged crime in this situation would be time-barred.” The diocese also performed its own

investigation of the allegation, which was recently completed and presented to the Charter Review

Board (CRB).

“The CRB reviewed this entire matter, including investigative materials and other information relating

to Rev. Schemm’s 28 years of service to this diocese. The majority of CRB members, which is

composed mostly of lay persons, determined that there was insufficient evidence to corroborate

Father Schemm’s involvement in this matter and therefore, recommended to me that Rev. Michael

Schemm should be returned to ministry.

“Taking into account the recommendation from the Charter Review Board, and based on my own

independent review of the matter, I have concluded that Rev. Schemm should be reinstated to public

ministry. We are currently working with Father Schemm and staff at Church of the Resurrection to

reintegrate him into ministry.”