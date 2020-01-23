Wichita Promise MOVE scholarship recipient now worried he will be unemployed from Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Spirit AeroSystems worker is waiting for word on whether he will be laid off. Daniel Izguerra is a composite mechanic and has been working at Spirit Aerosystems for 12 months.

Daniel moved to Wichita from Chicago a year ago after he was awarded the WSU Tech Wichita Promise MOVE scholarship in October of 2018. The scholarship helped him pay for tuition, credentials, career training and moving expenses. His training at WSU Tech helped him get aviation work, but now, he’s wondering if it was worth it.

“Promise Move what it guarantees a place to stay and money for food and things during the duration of the course. Then, they guarantee you an interview with the manufactures like Textron, Beechcraft, and Spirit,” said Izguerra.

However, Daniel knows he’s not very high on the seniority list and believes he could lose the opportunity he moved here for.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking knowing your only source of income from which you moved from another city to here is disappearing. It’s very worrisome,” said Izguerra.

Daniel says is he loses his job, he plans on becoming self-employed and fixing up rowing boats as he did in Chicago.

