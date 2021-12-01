Wichita Public Library announces new streaming service and 28 day internet bundle access checkouts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library announced new services this week.

Kanopy Streaming Service

On Wednesday, the library announced that residents with a Wichita Public Library card now can stream movies, documentaries, foreign films and TV series with Kanopy. Kanopy is a video streaming platform dedicated to thoughtful and thought-provoking films.

Each month, customers can check out seven films, access two courses from The Great Courses, and watch content on Kanopy Kids. It is a free service only accessible through the library.

Kanopy is available on many devices, including Apple TV and Roku. Customers can also access Kanopy through the mobile app (available on iOS and Android devices, and Amazon Fire tablets) and through the Kanopy website. Customers will register an account using their library card number.

If at any time customers have difficulty registering their account, they can call 316-261-8500 during business hours and ask for a technology trainer. Customers can visit wichitalibrary.org for more information.

Internet Access Bundles

On Monday, the library also announced they received American Rescue Plan Act funding from the Federal Communications Commission to put 250 internet bundles into circulation for customers to borrow. The internet bundles will feature a wireless hotspot and a Chromebook.

Each bundle comes with a Chromebook 3100, a T-Mobile hotspot, information about Library services, a copy of the library’s internet and acceptable use policy, and how-to guides for using these devices.

“One of our library pillars of operation is to provide digital access for all our community members, and so this is just a great way for us to kinda bridge that digital divide,” said Sean Jones, Wichita Public Library communications specialist. “We have seen other libraries do something similar and thought it was a great time to introduce this here in Wichita.”

Jones added that in the last year and a half the library has seen a demand for the service due to COVID-19 and people working and taking classes from home.

Customers can call 316-261-8500 or visit catalog.wichitalibrary.org to place a hold on an internet bundle. Customers must have a library card in good standing to use this service. Bundles may be picked up at any Wichita Public Library location and will check out for 28 days.