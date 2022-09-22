WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library is hosting a tech day at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event will highlight all the latest technology the library has to offer, including wireless hotspots, internet bundles, VR devices, 3D printers, digital tablets, iMac computers and specialized PCs for audio and

video production.

Wichita residents will also be able to learn about the AV Studio, which provides the full Adobe Creative Suite, microphones, audio recording equipment, cameras and more. The library says the space is designed for individuals or small groups to use the free audiovisual recording and editing space by reserving it for personal or professional use.

“Learning how to use technology is an important skill to have because it helps residents stay current on trends and also helps them complete tasks that are becoming more and more dependent on the use of computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices,” said Jaime Prothro, Director of Libraries.

The Wichita Public Library also hosts free technology classes, such as how to use Microsoft Word, download ebooks, sell things online, and more. To view classes and sign up, click here.