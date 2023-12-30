WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library hosted its first indoor snow day on Saturday.

Catrina York, the youth services librarian for the Rockwell Branch Library, said since July, they have saved up five full kitchen-sized trash bags full of shredded paper for the event.

She says events like this help build some of the basic building blocks of early learning skills in children.

“We have the textures you’re exploring, you’re getting more of an idea of what’s in the world around you, you’re also working on cooperative play,” said York. “So you got a group together, working out how to play together and how to have fun together, and you’re also working on that imaginative play which is so important for early learning.”

The snow day also had crafts that allowed children to learn and practice their early motor skills.