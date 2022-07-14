WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Library announced Thursday that through a partnership with Wichita Public Schools (USD 259), parents and caregivers can now opt-in their child for a library eCard at enrollment.

When a student opts in for an eCard, they will be able to use their student ID as their library card and have the ability to access the library’s collection of eBooks, audiobooks, and research databases. In addition, their account will be active until they graduate high school and transition to a library card of their choice.

“This partnership has been a long-time coming, and we’re really excited to provide a wealth of information and knowledge to middle and high school students in Wichita schools,” said Jaime Prothro, Director of Libraries for Wichita Public Library.

With an eCard, students will be able to access the following services:

Book-A-Librarian

Borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines

Computers, printing, and Wi-Fi at all Wichita Public Library locations

Online databases

Test proctoring

Students will not be able to borrow physical materials from the library. However, they can expand their card by bringing an adult to a library location and registering for a borrower’s card.

“The positive impact of this collaboration for our students will be nothing short of amazing,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent for Wichita Public Schools. “Well-educated, well-read young people turn into successful, engaged, curious adults. Overcoming barriers of transportation that some of our students have had in order to get to a public library branch, combined with fingertip access to quality reading and research material, will be a game changer for Wichita students.”

These eCards are only available for students in middle school and high school. During enrollment, parents and caregivers will need to provide the student’s basic information, including an email address.

To learn more information about Wichita Public Library cards, click here.