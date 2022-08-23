WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Wichita City Council approved their budget for 2023 on Tuesday, included was the elimination of overdue fees at the Wichita Public Library.

“Effective Tuesday, August 23 by the end of the day, borrowers will not be charged overdue fines for Wichita Public Library materials,” the Wichita Public Library website said.

According to their website, past fines will be forgiven. Here’s the breakdown on their website:

Aug. 23: Moving forward, Wichita Public Library accounts will not accrue overdue fines. It’s important to return overdue materials, though. If materials are not returned within 30 days of the due date, you will be responsible for paying the cost to replace the material plus a $7 processing fee.

Past overdue fines will be waived from accounts. Sept. 26-Oct. 2: The Library will host an amnesty week so patrons who have long overdue library materials in their possession can bring them back and have fees waived.

Amnesty Week, according to their website, gives patrons the opportunity to bring back “long overdue” library materials during business hours and have those fees waived.

