WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library will again participate in the annual “Banned Book Week.”

The annual event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books as well as celebrates the freedom to read. Special events and activities will take place from Sept. 18 through 24, including:

Film screening of “The Lovely Bones” 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2 nd St.

St. Friends of the Library will host a half-price book sale 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the used bookstore inside the Advanced Learning Library

Film screening of “The Giver” 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Evergreen Community Center and Library, 2601 N. Arkansas

Special live episode of the “Read. Return. Repeat.” podcast featuring Sherman Alexie, author of “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Advanced Learning Library

There will also be a “Banned Book Medallion Hunt” with clues posted daily on the library’s social media pages. Teens are also invited to recreate the cover of a banned book that will be printed onto bookmarks that will be given away at Wichita libraries.

