Wichita Public Library to present virtual Academy Award shorts film Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library will provide free virtual screenings of the short films nominated for Academy Awards® this April. For the first time in its 35-year history of hosting this event, the Library will present the screenings online.

Customers can visit wichitalibrary.org/academyawards to register for the film festival. An email with login information and access codes to view the short films on the online platform will be sent to customers by noon Monday, April 5. Once customers receive the login information and activate the virtual cinema, they will have 72 hours to view the films. Customers will need access to a desktop or laptop computer to watch.

In 1986, the Wichita Public Library made Wichita one of the first cities in the country to let the public view short films nominated in the animated, live-action, and documentary categories outside of major cities, like New York and Los Angeles.

To qualify as a short film for Academy Awards® consideration, films must be less than 40 minutes. The films at the Library’s screenings are not rated and may not be suitable for all audiences. Some films may not be available for screening due to rights limitations.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be televised on Sunday, April 25, 2021.