Wichita Public Schools postpones meal distribution to Thursday due to lightning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to predicted threats of lightning, the Wichita Public Schools’ meal service scheduled for today is postponed.
Meals will be distributed Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the 18 locations.
