Wichita Public Schools postpones meal distribution to Thursday due to lightning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) has voted to postpone the full legislature's return to the capitol. Originally, the legislature was set to return on April 27.

At the Wednesday morning meeting, the group of legislative leaders discussed if it was safe for lawmakers to return to work at the statehouse. According to the Revisor of Statutes, Gordon Self, 65% of Kansas lawmakers are considered at-risk when it comes to the coronavirus.