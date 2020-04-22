Wichita Public Schools postpones meal distribution to Thursday due to lightning

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Sack lunches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Due to predicted threats of lightning, the Wichita Public Schools’ meal service scheduled for today is postponed.

Meals will be distributed Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the 18 locations.

