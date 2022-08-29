WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public School (WPS) students can now get help with homework from home for the 2022-23 school year with the “Homework Hotline” and “Revolution Now.”

Homework Hotline

Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools

According to WPS, the Homework Hotline offers help with homework for students in all grade levels. You can get help in both English and Spanish.

Teachers will be available to answer questions on any elementary assignments. They will also be able to help with middle and high school math, language arts, social studies, science and Spanish assignments. Support will be available for special education and English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

In addition, the Homework Hotline can also:

Help younger students with their nightly read-aloud homework

Help younger students practice math facts

Work with groups of students on projects and/or give them access to monitored break-out rooms in Microsoft Teams so students can work together

The Homework Hotline is now open Monday through Thursday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. To get help, call 316-673-4411 or email your questions to homework@usd259.net.

Revolution Now

According to WPS, Revolution Now online tutoring will offer live help with 30 different homework subjects to middle and high schoolers. Subjects include math, language arts, science, social studies, foreign language classes and AP courses.

Revolution Now will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and is free to WPS students.

To access Revolution Now Homework Help, students can log in to their WPS Rapid ID portal and select the Revolution Now tile. Once logged in, students can select the courses they would like help with and schedule a time for help or join one of the sessions in progress during the time they are logged in.

Revolution Now video calls are available afternoons, evenings and weekends. The chat feature is available 24/7.

Tutors can help in Spanish and other languages.

Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools

For information about both programs, click here.