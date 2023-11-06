WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools awarded two Administrator of the Year awards Monday.

The first award went to Linwood Elementary School Principal Todd Sanchez.

Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools

The second award went to Minneha Core Knowledge Magnet Elementary School Assistant Principal Cynthia Chrisman.

Courtesy: Wichita Public Schools

“The awards recognize principals and assistant principals who have increased belonging, voice, and agency for students and staff as well as improved academic culture and progress on their campus,” said Wichita Public Schools.

This is the first year the Administrator of the Year awards have been awarded.

Awards for the secondary building leaders will be announced next week.