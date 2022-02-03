WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools has closed their schools for the third day in a row due to winter weather conditions.

All non-attendance centers will be open, and most employees will be expected to return to work (AMAC, SSC, IST, Dunbar and ISC).

In an email sent out by USD 259, they have canceled classes on Friday, Feb. 3, for the following reasons:

Several winter weather factors that create a dangerous situation for our students

Snow and ice-packed residential roads

The concern about the timeliness of our buses and the danger to children who would be impacted by severe delays

Difficulties clearing snow on our campuses and the ice underneath

Athletic competitions that occur between Friday and Sunday will continue as scheduled, as host schools will have snow cleared by the evening.

The following employees are expected to report to work:

All non-attendance center personnel, except for coaches and specialists on teacher contracts who will not report to work

All school-based custodians, secretaries, clerks, school-based security and administrative personnel (principals and APs)

All teachers, paras, and school-based food staff do not need to report to work.

Wichita Public Schools plan on having a normal schedule on Monday.