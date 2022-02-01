WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools, USD 259, canceled classes for Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to the anticipated snow accumulation and dangerous road conditions.

All schools and non-attendance centers (AMAC, SSC, IST, Dunbar and ISC) will be closed. This includes the cancellation of all after-school activities and practices.

The only employees expected to report to work are:

Select employees as designated by the superintendent. Those employees will be contacted directly.

Select School Service Center dispatch and road security.

WPS will be monitoring conditions throughout the day Wednesday, and additional information on the status of Thursday classes will be posted on the district’s website and on its Facebook and Twitter sites. You will also be able to find the information on KSN.com.

Other Kansas schools have also closed or will be closing for the storm. To get the latest updates on schools and other closures and delays, click here.