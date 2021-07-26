Wichita Public Schools enrollment begins for 2021-22 school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Online enrollment for the 2021-22 school year is now open. If families are unable to enroll online, in-person enrollment will be offered July 26 – 28, 2021.

Enrollment times at all schools will be 12 – 7 p.m. on July 26 – 27, and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on July 28. 

Families interested in enrolling students for pre-kindergarten should go to the pre-K page to complete an interest form. 

The Lottery for the 2021/2022 school year has been completed for all magnet schools. If you would like to be placed on a waitlist, you can click here to fill out a magnet school application.

The first day of school for all students is Thursday, August 12, 2021, with a half-day orientation for 6th and 9th-grade students on Wednesday, August 11.

For questions about online enrollment, contact your child’s school.

Parents Guide to Online Enrollment

