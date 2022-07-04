WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Online enrollment will begin Tuesday at Wichita Public Schools.

Parents can complete the enrollment at ParentVUE. Parents who forgot their password may reset it on the homepage of ParentVUE. If that doesn’t work, the help desk can be reached at 973-4357.

In-person enrollment will be July 25 – 26, 12 – 7 p.m. and July 27, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The first day of school is Monday, August 15, 2022. Half-day orientation for sixth and ninth-grade students is Friday, August 12, 2022.

Families interested in enrolling students for pre-kindergarten should go to the pre-K page to complete an interest form.

