Wichita Public Schools extend summer food program while BOE discusses 2020-2021 academic year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The uncertainty of how and when to safely return to schools has caused the Wichita Public Schools Nutrition Services to reevaluate their food program and the needs of the community.

WPS announced Wednesday that it would be extending the Summer Food Program through August 31. The 2020-2021 academic school year would have started August 13, but has been pushed back to a date to be determined by the USD 259 Board of Education due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The program will provide free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals two times a week for any child ages 1 to 18-years-old. A weekly menu is available here.

Wichita Public Schools say meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays, and only children who are present can receive a meal.

Meals are available at nine locations in Wichita

Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to and from meal locations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for WPS students and accompanying guardians. To see a list of bus routes, go to wichitatransit.org

