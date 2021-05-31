Wichita Public Schools: Free summer meals start June 1

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
school-lunch-tray_37832121_ver1.0_640_360_1534527515209_52215167_ver1.0_640_360_1558090416384_87903999_ver1.0_640_360_1558106794608.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools Nutrition Services announced their free summer meals program. USD 259 operates the Summer Food Service Program during the summer months when school is not in session. 

The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the USDA that provides free nutritious meals to children between the ages of 1 and 18.  No registration is required.  

  • Free Meals Information
    • Breakfast and lunch will be available at 28 different locations
    • No registration or pre-order required
    • All locations offer grab & go options.   Most locations offer dine-in
    • Each child will receive a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the following day
    • Children do not need to be present
    • Menus are available at https://wps.yumyummi.com
    • Breakfast will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving fruit or juice and 1 serving milk
    • Lunch will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving meat/meat alternative, 1 serving fruit, 1 serving vegetable, 1 serving milk
      • Meat/meat alternative may include: yogurt, cheese stick, and other protein sources
    • Meals are free for all children ages 1-18.  Adults are welcome to purchase a meal
      • Adult breakfast price: $2.50
      • Adult lunch price: $4.35
      • Adult snack price: $1.05
      • Please bring exact change; site staff do not carry money 

For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, click here. For free meal locations, click here.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories