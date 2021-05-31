Wichita Public Schools: Free summer meals start June 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools Nutrition Services announced their free summer meals program. USD 259 operates the Summer Food Service Program during the summer months when school is not in session.

The Summer Food Service Program is a program of the USDA that provides free nutritious meals to children between the ages of 1 and 18. No registration is required.

Free Meals Information Breakfast and lunch will be available at 28 different locations No registration or pre-order required All locations offer grab & go options. Most locations offer dine-in Each child will receive a boxed lunch as well as a to-go breakfast for the following day Children do not need to be present Menus are available at https://wps.yumyummi.com Breakfast will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving fruit or juice and 1 serving milk Lunch will include: 1 serving grain, 1 serving meat/meat alternative, 1 serving fruit, 1 serving vegetable, 1 serving milk Meat/meat alternative may include: yogurt, cheese stick, and other protein sources Meals are free for all children ages 1-18. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal Adult breakfast price: $2.50 Adult lunch price: $4.35 Adult snack price: $1.05 Please bring exact change; site staff do not carry money



For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, click here. For free meal locations, click here.