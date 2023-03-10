WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Friday morning to choose a new superintendent.

Kelly Bielefeld (Courtesy, Wichita Public Schools)

After an executive session, the BOE voted unanimously to offer the job to Kelly Bielefeld, who already works for WPS.

BOE President Sheril Logan said the board took its responsibility extremely seriously after getting input from nearly 2,000 school and community members about what they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

“I know we had a provision in our search process to go outside the district, but when we saw the caliber of the candidates that we had internally, we did not feel that we needed to move to an external search,” Logan said.

She said the board focused on six areas during the interview process:

Student achievement

Student behavior concerns

Data analysis and decision-making

Relationship building

Strategic planning

Budget outlook

Logan said Bielefeld has broad experience in numerous K-12 academic areas, including four other school districts before Wichita: Clearwater, Derby, Renwick and Goddard.

“He has been a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and, in Wichita, he was the executive director of college and career readiness,” she said. “Since coming to Wichita Public Schools in 2020, he has supported secondary schools with visionary college and career-ready leadership, written and administered federal grants, created our Future Ready Center in cooperation with WSU Tech, created our Graduation+ model, been active in the state and local level and he has served on various internal leadership teams.”

After the BOE vote, Bielefeld said he is humbled by the offer.

“Humbling, honored, a little bit nervous, a little bit overwhelmed,” Bielefeld said. “The fact that the board is trusting me with this is just incredible. I believe in Wichita Public Schools. We have amazing people here.”

The next step for district officials is to negotiate a contract. Then, the BOE will vote on it at the April 10 meeting.

If all goes as planned, Bielefeld would take over the job on July 1. In November, current Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson announced she would be retiring.

“Her leadership for the past almost six years has helped with our Every Child Future Ready strategic plan in which they have brought us and our district and our community together through common goals,” Logan said.

“I’m going to work hard with Dr. Thompson over the next few months to transition well,” Bielefeld said. “She’s built such a firm foundation for us to build from. I’m excited to take it from there.”

WPS lists this information about Bielefeld on its website:

Bielefeld joined Wichita Public Schools in 2020 as the Executive Director of College and Career Readiness. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Secondary Education, from Wichita State University with a master’s in building leadership, and has a District Level Endorsement from Fort Hays State University. He has 20 years of experience in education and 15 in administration. His areas of responsibility include: